Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Lee Enterprises (LEE) Shares Declined, Cannell Capital Increased Position by $909,230

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 89.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 757,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 92,216 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02 million, down from 849,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 783,249 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.26 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (Call) by 41,200 shares to 56,600 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Cap Group Inc (Prn) by 8.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

