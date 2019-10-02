Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; New York Times Co (NYT) Stake Maintained by Banbury Partners Llc

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 127,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 717,510 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.41 million, up from 590,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 1.91 million shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times; 08/03/2018 – KTLA: Trump Asked Witnesses About Their Interviews With Special Counsel, New York Times Sources Say…; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE, according to The New York Times; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q REV. $413.9M, EST. $408.0M; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 26/03/2018 – Uber says a single metric isn’t a clear indication of an autonomous car’s safety Drivers still had to take over once every 13 miles in Arizona, according to new documents the New York Times obtained

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 10,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 99,020 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 109,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.21. About 3.89 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 65C TO 75C, EST. 75C; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build investor support for bid; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd is planning to scrap its bid for Qualcomm Inc, after U.S; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 78,029 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 257,472 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 37,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Waverton Inv Management has 0.04% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 24,605 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 10,715 shares. 1.03M are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Company. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.18 million shares or 1.71% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Force Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.13% or 11,712 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt has invested 1.12% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Wells Fargo Mn owns 84,083 shares. First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 12,211 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 125,677 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 27,909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trump Bump Should Continue For New York Times – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “Slackâ€™s Shares Plunge After It Predicts a Larger Loss – The New York Times” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Fell Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “DealBook Briefing: Uberâ€™s I.P.O. Gets Off to a Modest Start – The New York Times” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Trust has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.37% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Qci Asset Management Inc Ny holds 567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 897,422 are held by Staley Cap Advisers. Patten Patten Tn invested in 0.39% or 47,500 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Inc owns 11,083 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 884,418 shares stake. Ipg Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 88,346 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,500 were reported by Dodge & Cox. 80,712 are owned by Lmr Llp. 238,657 were accumulated by Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd. Whittier Of Nevada owns 19,618 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 12,327 are owned by Van Strum And Towne Incorporated. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt owns 6,995 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Assets Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 24,500 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40,887 shares to 330,204 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Semi Stocks Shine as Trade Tensions Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Investors Must Face (New) Reality – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 33.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.