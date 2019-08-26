Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Lifted Its Position by $1.24 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Community Bank Has Raised Holding by $331,506

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 16.48 million shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,025 shares to 4,452 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap Etf (IJR) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,550 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Ltd Com reported 209,815 shares stake. Somerset Ltd Liability accumulated 1.71% or 10,703 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 105,025 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 16,676 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 35,056 shares. Ami Inv Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,899 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 740 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.78M shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Prtn Limited Com reported 176,868 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macquarie Grp holds 0.15% or 455,850 shares. Pinnacle Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 456,099 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Co invested in 4,700 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 240,400 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 41,900 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Osher Van De Voorde Invest owns 4% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 157,666 shares. Bluefin Trading Llc stated it has 71,646 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0.19% or 216,043 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi has invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capstone Advsr holds 16,162 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation accumulated 0% or 12,914 shares. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alexandria Cap Ltd Co holds 10,009 shares. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) reported 22,506 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 213,945 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 92,920 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 28,670 shares to 72,865 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,250 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).