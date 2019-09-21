Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Raised Holding; As Williams (WSM) Share Value Rose, Grimes & Company Trimmed Its Stake

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 12,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 205,585 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.64M, up from 192,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build investor support for bid; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 92.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 114,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 9,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, down from 123,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.66M shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 9,023 shares to 92,895 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,105 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Private Asset Inc has invested 7.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Maple Capital has 11,526 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Middleton Communications Ma holds 1.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 106,274 shares. Mengis Cap Incorporated invested in 62,657 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wells Fargo Mn reported 5.53 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Lc has 0.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atlas Browninc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oakworth Cap Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 7,924 shares. Burney owns 8,630 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Bank Tru holds 0.22% or 30,617 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Swiss Financial Bank holds 3.95 million shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 41,000 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “POTTERY BARN KIDS AND POTTERY BARN TEEN COLLABORATION WITH FASHION DESIGNER AND ENTREPRENEUR RACHEL ZOE NOW AVAILABLE – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 26 shares. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Asset Mgmt owns 9,401 shares. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 41 shares. 106,363 were reported by Phocas Financial. New York-based Midas Corporation has invested 1.57% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt reported 1,656 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4,264 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.01% or 21,283 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 3,763 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Stockton invested in 5,630 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 140 shares. Legacy Ptnrs owns 10,034 shares. Piedmont Inv holds 8,693 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $77.24M for 16.44 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.