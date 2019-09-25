Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Fragasso Group Lowered Its Holding by $3.46 Million as Market Value Declined; Channing Capital Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 7,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 59,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 9.17 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE

Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 46,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,093 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387,000, down from 51,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 1.98M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 11/04/2018 – Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene lzhikevich to Speak at CONNECT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Adj EPS 80c

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 239,945 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $23.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 15,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shapiro Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,310 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt owns 18,361 shares. Pggm Invs has 561,155 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 22,159 were accumulated by Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia). Regents Of The University Of California owns 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 248 shares. King Luther Cap Corp has 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Liberty Cap Inc owns 33,519 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc has 159,677 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. 124,060 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability. 120,490 were accumulated by Choate Invest Advsrs. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Service holds 3.43% or 55,621 shares in its portfolio. Spc Financial Inc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,883 shares. Pinnacle Holdg invested in 0% or 21,282 shares. Clarkston Prtn Limited invested 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent reported 62,530 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 29,320 shares to 498,047 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

