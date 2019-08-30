Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Lowered Its Holding by $638,229; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Cut Its Stake by $547,875 as Stock Declined

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 21,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 3.43 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 8 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 4,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $112.76. About 1.07 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Statistically Significant Differences in Reduction of Weekly Cluster Headache Attacks Vs Placebo; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,146 shares to 1,685 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.