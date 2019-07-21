Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding by $570,000; Cwh Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $301,200 as Valuation Rose

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 3.55 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 900.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 1,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 14.48M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.25 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.

