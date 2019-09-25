Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Capital World Investors Has Cut Its Position; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Its Visa (V) Holding by $5.57 Million

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 126,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 17.89M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36B, down from 18.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 2.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 32,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 178,192 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.93M, up from 145,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.47. About 2.69M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 109,571 shares. Birinyi Assoc reported 4,000 shares. Burney holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,630 shares. Scotia accumulated 54,463 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Grimes & holds 129,699 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,723 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 8.35 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Burke & Herbert Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Glenmede Na reported 403,619 shares. Massachusetts-based Anchor Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kbc Grp Nv reported 379,143 shares. 12,327 were accumulated by Van Strum & Towne Inc. 330,604 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mngmt.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:ITUB) by 48.80 million shares to 98.62M shares, valued at $928.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 34.79 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking Down Qualcomm’s Revenue Streams To Understand How They Make Money – Forbes” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Remains A Visa Bull After Chat With Management – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,743 shares to 158,529 shares, valued at $16.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 26,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,165 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).