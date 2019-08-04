Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Trimmed Position by $6.80 Million as Shares Declined; Autonomy Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) as Shares Rose

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 58.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 121,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 86,209 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 207,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 840,476 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life holds 0.03% or 2,074 shares in its portfolio. 17,287 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Stearns has 6,874 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,050 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 62,338 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,261 shares. Mairs accumulated 0.86% or 1.25M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0.05% or 118,805 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company reported 27,154 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 16,657 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 5,160 shares. Asset Strategies accumulated 82,971 shares. 4,000 were reported by Birinyi. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

