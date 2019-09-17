Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Boosted Stake by $953,344 as Stock Value Declined; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Trimmed Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $301.59 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 billion, down from 404.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 7.69 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/03/2018 – Books: Art Dealer Donates James Joyce Trove to Morgan Library; 09/05/2018 – MONCLER MONC.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 30 FROM EUR 29.5; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS DOES NOT FORESEE A SPECIAL DIVIDEND FOR THE TIME BEING, SHARE BUYBACK BEST MEANS OF EXCESS CAPITAL RETURN – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley completes strong quarter for Big Six; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS “MANAGING EXPENSES STRONGLY, BUT NOT RUTHLESSLY” -CEO; 13/03/2018 – CASTELLUM AB CAST.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 125 FROM SEK 116; 24/05/2018 – Roots and Wings Team Wins Tenth Annual U.S. Strategy Challenge; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 12,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 110,981 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 98,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 3.22 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threatens Former Ally Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

