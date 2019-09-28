Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Decreased Stake; Inphi (IPHI) Stake Has Increased by Citigroup Inc

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 438.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 51,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 63,339 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 11,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 901,220 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 41,681 shares to 175,517 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (Call) (NYSE:COTY) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 317,318 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 255,986 shares. 802,995 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 268,178 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 74,302 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.02% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 154,724 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.12% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 45,172 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.18% stake. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,365 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 36,600 shares. Eam Limited stated it has 0.27% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

