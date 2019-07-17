Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Omers Administration Trimmed Holding

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 349.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 807,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.25 million, up from 231,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 7.84M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 185,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.90M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478.62 million, down from 10.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 733,482 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 21,822 shares to 332,593 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 19,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 84,000 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $105.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

