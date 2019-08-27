Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding Upped by S&T Bank

S&T Bank increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 46,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 639,643 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 593,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 299,125 shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 08/05/2018 – Activist Investors Flex Muscle in Asia; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 737,453 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.29% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 289,067 shares. First In reported 870 shares. Maple Mngmt Inc has invested 1.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York reported 47,855 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Iowa Bank & Trust reported 1.58% stake. Summit Securities Grp Inc Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 175,000 shares. Grimes And Inc reported 128,961 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 0.88% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 20,072 shares. Montag Caldwell has invested 1.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amg Funds Lc owns 13,390 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. 697,486 are owned by Rnc Mngmt Ltd Llc. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 23,705 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc owns 182,461 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,179 shares. Cap Counsel holds 67,239 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, TSCO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm: Take The Hint – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,382 shares to 85,512 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 31,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,523 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.97 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Jnba holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,040 shares. Corsair Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 402,597 shares stake. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Vertex One Asset Management invested in 820,470 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa stated it has 19,216 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Brave Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc reported 324,792 shares stake. Frontier Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.83 million shares. 108 were reported by Regions. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 1.76 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 439,247 were reported by British Columbia Investment.