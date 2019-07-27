Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Axa Has Lowered Position by $7.80 Million; Anderson Hoagland & Co Raised Holding in Take (TTWO) by $418,500

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 84.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 5,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126

Axa decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 136,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.13M, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 143,145 shares to 808,241 shares, valued at $142.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.