Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Share Value Declined, Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $3.20 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 1.07M shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 187,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 5,245 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 193,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 90,000 shares to 123,176 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 21,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN).

