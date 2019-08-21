Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Annex Advisory Services Decreased Position by $1.64 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Share Value Rose, Viking Fund Management Has Lifted Position

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 7.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, AI and Co; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 45.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 7.25M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,000 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 935,267 shares. The Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 6,703 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 2.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 111,118 were reported by Birch Hill Advsrs. Wright Investors Service Inc invested in 2.52% or 61,636 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability holds 2.46% or 337,965 shares in its portfolio. Bainco reported 90,825 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Lc invested in 1.5% or 36,314 shares. Marco Mngmt Ltd stated it has 179,024 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 1.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stock Yards Bancshares And Tru owns 1.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 198,150 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% or 174,300 shares in its portfolio. Madison Holdg owns 231,556 shares. East Coast Asset Management Lc owns 5,175 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.12% or 825,988 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Inv owns 141,779 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. 849 are owned by Country Bankshares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Com has invested 1.83% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 0.08% or 925,842 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Tradewinds Capital Limited invested in 0.02% or 913 shares. 147,200 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Inc. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 22,889 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capital City Communications Fl holds 0.12% or 4,998 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Montag Caldwell Limited Liability has invested 1.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.79% or 337,282 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.91% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ls Invest Ltd Co holds 0.59% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 164,696 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).