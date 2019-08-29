Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder American Money Management Lowered Position as Shares Declined; Lilly Endowment Has Trimmed Its Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Holding by $155.45 Million; Share Value Declined

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16B, down from 118.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 192,033 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees FY Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto® improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 EPS $4.39-$4.49, Adjusted EPS $4.81-$4.91; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY; 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 32,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 61,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 1.30 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Capital Management reported 1,704 shares. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 530,450 shares. Eqis Cap Management reported 0.14% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 627,498 shares. Waddell Reed Inc accumulated 600,783 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 275,877 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 868 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 17,338 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 11,997 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 949,193 shares. Florida-based First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Svcs has invested 0.38% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 18,410 are owned by Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.15% or 5,880 shares. Sandy Spring Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,407 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

