Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder American Money Management Decreased Stake by $1.84 Million; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Trimmed Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding as Share Price Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 385,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 510,992 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.41M, down from 896,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $144.2. About 335,007 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 32,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 61,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 4.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Il accumulated 2,448 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.2% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested 3.63% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Swiss Bancorp accumulated 1.90 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Ftb Incorporated stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Scholtz And Lc stated it has 44,595 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Maryland Cap has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Security Company accumulated 0.07% or 1,670 shares. Interest Sarl reported 30,790 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 71 are owned by Sageworth. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.55M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 65,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waratah Advsrs Ltd owns 119,347 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 114,948 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $149.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust by 202,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Apple Is Considering a $1 Billion Deal for Intel’s Modem Chip Business – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Worth the FTC Risk of Being Long? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.