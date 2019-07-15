Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Rose While Ariel Investments Upped Stake by $8.03 Million; Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Valuation Rose While Longwood Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 80.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 140,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,066 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97M, up from 174,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 4.15 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Discontinues Executive Chairman Role; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 6,396 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares to 815,000 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 152,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 14,803 shares to 230,119 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,757 shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU).