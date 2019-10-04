Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $2.01 Million; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Share Value Rose, Aristeia Capital Has Upped Its Position by $352,800

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $147.5. About 175,146 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 26,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 63,567 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, down from 90,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 1.18 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platfo; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 412,470 are owned by Villere St Denis J And Lc. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 32,419 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 123 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 6,898 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 11,048 shares. 9,445 were reported by Utah Retirement. Jefferies Gp Limited Co invested in 0% or 3,134 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,713 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,062 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 60,763 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 1,047 shares. Blair William Il holds 0% or 5,104 shares.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.02M shares to 56,200 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 56,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,900 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 322,202 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boston Family Office Lc invested in 21,493 shares. Everett Harris & Ca owns 37,551 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prudential has 0.4% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3.39M shares. Wellington Group Llp accumulated 0.04% or 2.10 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 6,620 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Parnassus Ca owns 2.30 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 5,676 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 41,173 shares. 110,823 were accumulated by Cibc Ww.