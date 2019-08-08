Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined While Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $1.04 Million; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $30.21 Million as Shares Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 18,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 120,435 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 138,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 8.93M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 35.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr Zto Us by 1.94M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $49.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 17,536 shares to 35,802 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ) by 88,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Etf (NOBL).