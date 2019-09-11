Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While West Oak Capital Trimmed Holding; Pacad Investment LTD Has Decreased Its Nisource (NI) Holding by $587,300 as Stock Value Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 85.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 20,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 3,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106,000, down from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 183,681 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 1.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 679,464 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 6,568 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 18,000 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 21,696 shares. 110,829 were reported by Bahl & Gaynor. Andra Ap reported 124,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 13,113 are held by First Republic Investment Inc. Cohen And Steers reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares. 1.36M are owned by Schroder Mgmt Grp. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 5,693 shares. Calamos Lc holds 278,099 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Franklin has 3.68M shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 21,777 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $15.23M for 181.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

