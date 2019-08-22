Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Its Position; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Share Price Declined While Cibc Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.13 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 356,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 13.42M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.13 million, down from 13.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 611,896 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 17/05/2018 – QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY IS NOT AN INVESTOR IN BROOKFIELD TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 36,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 228,990 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 265,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 7.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources say Broadcom will formally abandon its attempt to acquire Qualcomm in an announcement on Wednesday (Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 87,560 shares. Pnc Gp Inc owns 1,997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 1,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,656 are held by Tiverton Asset Lc. Morgan Stanley has 972,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 5,431 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Td Asset holds 7.16 million shares. Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Natixis accumulated 26,833 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 15,951 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 7,000 shares. Community Savings Bank Na stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 63,799 shares to 151,295 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 474,333 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Company. Abner Herrman Brock Lc owns 15,535 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 11,730 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.02% or 21,129 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.50 million shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.02% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.60 million shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.06% or 662,110 shares. Sei Investments Communications reported 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 40,135 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 154,153 shares. Leavell Investment has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Voya Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bailard Incorporated has 21,151 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 634 shares to 56,421 shares, valued at $66.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).