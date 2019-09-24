Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Optimum Investment Advisors Increased Its Position; White Elm Capital Has Lifted Its Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holding by $2.16 Million

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 24,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34M, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $652.93. About 13,575 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2465.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 12,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,827 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.86M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego

Since March 25, 2019, it had 105 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.91 million activity. $29,147 worth of stock was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust invested in 1,832 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.16% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cls Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 24 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne holds 45,831 shares or 12.12% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 400 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 900 shares. 3,652 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsr. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 17,635 shares. Wms Ltd holds 0.1% or 500 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 4,900 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 775 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 200 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 2,168 shares. 57,120 are held by Mad River. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 89,400 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,430 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Management Ltd Liability owns 3.81% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 123,500 shares. 117,805 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fin. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 234,448 shares. Prescott Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 15,000 shares. Dillon & Associates holds 0.26% or 10,970 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.53% or 25.38 million shares. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 685,623 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 13,271 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 6.20 million shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.83% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 57,937 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn holds 2,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corp reported 92,104 shares. National Asset has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Loudon Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 45,216 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 684,866 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.