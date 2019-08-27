Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Trimmed Holding; Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Stock Value Were Volatile While City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Stake

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 50,930 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 20,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 46,066 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 66,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 11.16M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Never Named Huawei as Second Handset Maker Withholding Payments; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM WRITES LETTER TO CONGRESS ON PROPOSED QUALCOMM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Municipal Income Qua (BYM) by 28,739 shares to 81,213 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) by 64,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality F (MCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,924 were reported by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 395,202 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). The Illinois-based Rivernorth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 2,000 were reported by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 24,953 shares. Q Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 66,216 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 561 shares stake. Bancorp Of America De reported 192,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital holds 0% or 11,725 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 110,217 shares. 136,615 are owned by Sit Assoc Inc. Shaker Svcs Ltd Liability owns 0.79% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 150,537 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James Associates has 44,881 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,749 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Limited has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Interstate Bankshares holds 96,549 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 44,292 shares. Maryland-based Marathon Mgmt has invested 1.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp accumulated 99 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Fin Corp accumulated 683,620 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 4,700 are held by Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bamco New York invested in 0% or 4,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 458,575 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.32% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Glenmede Co Na owns 417,202 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Park Circle has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Eck invested in 0.24% or 849,952 shares.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 102,082 shares to 120,235 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 13,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).