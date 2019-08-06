Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $343,368; Southernsun Asset Management Has Upped Its Crane Co (CR) Stake by $12.96 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 154,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 417,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.31 million, up from 262,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 401,724 shares traded or 19.92% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 6,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,596 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 11.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,234 shares to 346,001 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 17,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 11,560 shares. Meridian Counsel Inc stated it has 17,851 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Ltd invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 19.92 million were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc. Factory Mutual Insur owns 1.21M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 8,380 shares. Cincinnati Corp owns 912,500 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 708 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.1% or 103,112 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 5.28 million shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc holds 0.75% or 477,657 shares. Hartford Fin Management reported 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm: Take The Hint – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Qualcomm stock sinks after earnings report was â€˜not complicated, merely awfulâ€™ – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm -5% on downside outlook, Huawei negotiations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Crane Co. Declares Third Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Empire State Index – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crane +1.3% after beatings expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 39,953 shares to 240,103 shares, valued at $36.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 131,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 8,951 shares. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And Tru invested in 5 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 4,882 shares. Dubuque Bank Trust Co has 211 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 143 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Janney Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 5,042 shares. Profund Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 4,919 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Citigroup owns 19,772 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 82,400 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 102,593 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 46,973 shares or 0.02% of the stock.