Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Evergreen Capital Management Lifted Position; Devon Energy New (DVN) Position Increased by Ellington Management Group Llc

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 339.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 44,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 10,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platfo; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 180.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 35,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 6.50 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 25,820 shares to 217,084 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 108,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,757 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

