QUALCOMM (QCOM) Reaches $78.77 After 8.00% Up Move; BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHAR (NCBDF) SI Decreased By 10.68%

The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.77. About 453,628 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of ServiceThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $95.76 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $85.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QCOM worth $7.66 billion more.

BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) had a decrease of 10.68% in short interest. NCBDF’s SI was 27,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.68% from 30,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 276 days are for BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:NCBDF)’s short sellers to cover NCBDF’s short positions. It closed at $55.82 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. develops entertainment-related services and products in the fields of toys, network content, home video games, arcade games, amusement facilities, and visual and music content worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.01 billion. The Company’s Toys and Hobby segment makes and sells toys, candy toys, and vending machine products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Network Entertainment Business segment plans, develops, and distributes network content, and video games and arcade game machines; and plans and operates amusement facilities.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Qualcomm Stock Can Go Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

