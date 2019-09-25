QUALCOMM (QCOM) Reaches $75.26 After 7.00% Up Move; Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) SI Decreased By 1.27%

The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.26. About 731,782 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it privateThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $91.49B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $80.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QCOM worth $6.40B more.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) had a decrease of 1.27% in short interest. CORT's SI was 24.95 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.27% from 25.27 million shares previously. With 678,600 avg volume, 37 days are for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)'s short sellers to cover CORT's short positions. The SI to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated's float is 24.11%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 150,871 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 34.21 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and markets digital communication products worldwide. The company has market cap of $91.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 27.55 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 13.87% above currents $75.26 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8500 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 1. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 23. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Cap Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). West Oak Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tobam holds 430,100 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sandler Capital has 0.33% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 64,232 shares. 62,657 are held by Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc. D E Shaw & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 296,500 shares. 68,001 are owned by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd owns 10,870 shares. Private Advisor Gp has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Triangle Wealth Mngmt accumulated 5,171 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.32% or 874,988 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.63% or 70,405 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest holds 3.66% or 116,404 shares in its portfolio.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 22.71 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Corcept Therapeutics has $2000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is 32.77% above currents $14.31 stock price. Corcept Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.