Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Maintained by Telos Capital Management Inc; Ball (BLL) Stock Price Rose While Rivulet Capital Lowered Position by $109.12 Million

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 95,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.03. About 5.81 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.54 million, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.1. About 1.46 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD – SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards State Bank And Tru holds 0.17% or 31,342 shares. Addison Capital reported 44,335 shares. Aviance Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 132,346 shares. Saba Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 1.04% or 417,956 shares. Albion Finance Grp Ut reported 0.46% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Com holds 22,889 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 1.58% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 31,727 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has 1.18M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 4.55M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Delta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.48% or 40,135 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,416 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Llc owns 2.34% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,327 shares. The California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 717,198 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

