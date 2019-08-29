Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Maintained by Tctc Holdings Llc; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Its Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 10,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 106,069 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 116,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 11.25 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 53,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 225,793 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 172,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.35. About 5.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.28 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Company has 10,101 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hartford Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,655 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 0% or 85,857 shares. Destination Wealth owns 601 shares. Hennessy Advsr invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullinan Associate holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 42,659 shares. 27,977 are owned by Horizon Investments Lc. Daiwa Secs Group reported 53,996 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Proshare Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 250,687 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1.04% or 102,963 shares. 11.28 million are held by Fiduciary Management Wi. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adell Harriman Carpenter invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,791 shares to 34,449 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Limited (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Grp Incorporated has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alps Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 1,849 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Llc owns 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,053 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Co has invested 2.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barton Invest Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,995 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa invested in 1.09% or 225,020 shares. Mai Cap Management stated it has 0.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 9,164 are held by Park Corp Oh. Logan Capital invested in 0.03% or 8,561 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 2,540 shares. Old Dominion Capital holds 52,364 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta holds 26,375 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 650 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,165 shares to 184,037 shares, valued at $36.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 60,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,180 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

