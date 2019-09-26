Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Maintained by Smead Capital Management Inc; As Jabil (JBL) Share Price Rose, Fairpointe Capital Has Lowered Its Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.12M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.85% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 5.62 million shares traded or 367.67% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 108.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 397,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 762,437 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.00M, up from 365,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 4.66 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Preliminary Review Finds Qualcomm Case Hard to Resolve; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A by 50,340 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $40.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International (NYSE:MGA) by 279,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP).

