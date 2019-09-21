Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Maintained by Regent Investment Management Llc; Semgroup (SEMG) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Lowered Its Position by $876,000

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 323,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 4.35 million shares traded or 126.12% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 107.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 4,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 9,312 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $708,000, up from 4,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $187.44 million activity. Buffalo Investor II – L.P. sold 5.64 million shares worth $93.72 million.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

