Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Has Upped by Interocean Capital Llc; Broadfin Capital Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Increased by $2.13 Million as Share Price Declined

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 12,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 337,282 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24M, up from 325,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 1.03 million shares traded or 25.96% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,651 shares to 14,415 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,426 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss F.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 46,066 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 16,684 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Counselors Incorporated invested in 154,440 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hills State Bank & Tru stated it has 3,998 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hartford has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ftb Advisors accumulated 6,353 shares. First Manhattan holds 21,804 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,290 shares. B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 1.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rowland Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 83,044 shares. 54,300 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company. Finemark Bank Trust owns 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,129 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.43% or 22.54M shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 55,000 shares to 141,572 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 83,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.