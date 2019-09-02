Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Has Increased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc; Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Increased Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 293,455 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, up from 276,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – FOLLOWING WITHDRAWAL OF BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL, CO IS “FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ITS BUSINESS PLAN”; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 371,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 66.05M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94B, up from 65.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 45,377 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 20,722 shares. Central Bank And has 2,450 shares. Smead Cap Mngmt holds 365,285 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 7,190 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 6,345 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 5,553 shares. Perkins Coie Com owns 36,408 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 22.54M shares stake. Miles Cap reported 16,927 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 88,222 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fin Pa owns 13,836 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested in 1.18% or 25,793 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,400 shares. Parkside State Bank And stated it has 873 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 26,232 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,996 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 351,696 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 282,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs holds 0% or 465 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 101,625 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 169,747 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd accumulated 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 15,267 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 68,199 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability. Nomura has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moors Cabot invested in 63,832 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 112,415 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Communication has 0.97% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 151,244 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 469,498 shares stake. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Eagle Asset Management owns 103,067 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 99,106 shares.