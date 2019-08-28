Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined While Hallmark Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $343,368; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Maple Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $5.04 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 6,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,596 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 5.65M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of; 09/03/2018 – TREASURY’S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $15.31 during the last trading session, reaching $842.11. About 485,849 shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Chipotle To Maintain Momentum In Q2 2019? – Forbes” on July 22, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 SHEconomy Stocks Morgan Stanley Says to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman’s 2nd-Quarter Letter to Shareholders of Pershing Square Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Beyond Meat Worry That Chipotle Rejects Its Faux Burger? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 67.91 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 38,999 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Management has 0.16% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 10 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 6,093 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). North Star Mngmt accumulated 5 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 295,196 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 25,090 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 10,254 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Farmers And Merchants Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.08% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Old Fincl Bank In holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares to 33,808 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 91,562 shares. 304,663 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited. 88,222 were reported by Eagle Ridge. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. American Century holds 2.16M shares. Cadence Capital Limited Co owns 48,477 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Inc holds 728,943 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Field And Main National Bank & Trust reported 558 shares. Moreover, Regent Inv Lc has 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 11,110 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited holds 2,064 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital stated it has 18.01M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 43,088 shares to 697,547 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Huawei’s Harmony Match Up to Android? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.