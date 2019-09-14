Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined While Bruni J V & Company Has Decreased Stake by $18.15 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Position Maintained by Steadfast Capital Management Lp

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 11.66 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.22 million, up from 8.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 62.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 238,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 144,885 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.02M, down from 383,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.57 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.19M shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $36.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 49,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,444 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.