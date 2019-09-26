Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined While Bp Plc Trimmed Its Stake; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Cut Its Xylem (XYL) Holding as Share Value Declined

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 38.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 76,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.20M, down from 197,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 2.67 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 106,610 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, down from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.46. About 588,185 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) by 22,000 shares to 266,501 shares, valued at $45.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip.Com International A (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.14 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Industrial and Chemicals Picks for Solid Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 305,000 shares to 679,020 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 79,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

