Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined While Advisory Services Network Has Decreased Its Position by $537,453; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Stake in Metlife (Put) (MET) by $8.19 Million as Valuation Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 14,735 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, down from 24,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (Put) (MET) by 125.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15 million shares traded or 48.99% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 284,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,581 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna owns 57,490 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Estabrook stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 11,087 are held by Bessemer. 10 has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) owns 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 16,724 shares. Lenox Wealth Management, Ohio-based fund reported 374 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated has 1.36M shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt reported 10.68 million shares. 25,400 are owned by Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Com has 2,840 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 8,726 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Zebra Capital Management Lc reported 7,549 shares stake. Fdx Advisors holds 38,190 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp invested in 384 shares. Enterprise Svcs owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 466 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 5,258 shares to 9,680 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 7,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).