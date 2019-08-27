Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined While United Services Automobile Association Has Decreased Position; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Stake In Steel Dynamics (STLD) Was Raised

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 124,271 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 243,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.25M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 710,800 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 550 were reported by Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 158,496 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap owns 74,501 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.13% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Etrade Management Ltd Liability owns 15,152 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 22,660 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 638 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.06% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 604,609 shares. Pitcairn invested in 8,690 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Franklin Res Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 28,101 shares. Paragon Mgmt holds 0.18% or 8,445 shares in its portfolio. Penn Cap Company holds 7,507 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 28,556 shares stake. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 95,734 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. The insider Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150. The insider Pushis Glenn bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,594 shares to 8,319 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,686 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 32,629 shares to 347,188 shares, valued at $49.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 88,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,092 shares. Advisors Ltd has 2,577 shares. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt Co has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,065 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 40,352 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 8,346 are owned by Peoples Corporation. Boston Lc holds 0.02% or 6,142 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Lc reported 18,317 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 996,349 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Llc has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,207 shares. Smith Moore owns 5,412 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap has invested 1.92% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Becker Cap Management Inc stated it has 1.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Df Dent And has 0.4% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Iowa Fincl Bank holds 1.58% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 60,202 shares.