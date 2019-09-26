Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined While Syntal Capital Partners Lifted by $769,348 Its Stake; As 58 Com (WUBA) Valuation Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Upped Holding by $14.99 Million

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 116.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 10,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 18,841 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 4.66M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION INC – COURT ALSO SCHEDULED A TECHNOLOGY TUTORIAL IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING MARKMAN HEARING AND HAS SET ASIDE FULL DAY FOR PROCEEDINGS

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 507,490 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43)

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “58.com Creates New President of International Business Role and Appoints Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $74.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.