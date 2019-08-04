Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined While Gofen & Glossberg Decreased Position; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Family Management Has Upped Its Holding by $391,262

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 14,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 12,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED; 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant; 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?; 20/03/2018 – Christina Anagnos: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 19/03/2018 – CT. A.G. JEPSEN INITIATED AN INQUIRY ON FB, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 03/05/2018 – MacRumors: Cambridge Analytica Shutting Down After Facebook Data Scandal

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 8,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 170,085 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 178,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 12/03/2018 – Trump Signs Order Banning Broadcom from Buying Qualcomm: Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 2.99 million shares or 1.25% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% or 5.30 million shares in its portfolio. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd has 3.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 194,151 shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 4,470 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.34% or 221,995 shares in its portfolio. Rockland holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 65,506 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc reported 141,017 shares. First Dallas Inc owns 2,175 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Assocs has 3,001 shares. Allstate has 0.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cullinan owns 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 126,600 shares. E&G Advsr LP invested in 0.51% or 7,025 shares. 73,150 are held by Bandera Ltd Liability Corp. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,114 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,932 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6,740 shares to 27,936 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 17,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).