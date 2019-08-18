Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined While Evergreen Capital Management Has Raised by $1.94 Million Its Position; As Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Market Value Declined, Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Lowered Position

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – SHAFTESBURY PLC SHB.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 970P FROM 880P; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN ON BLOOMBERG TV : LIVE; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 15/03/2018 – KARSAN KARSN.IS – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH US’S MORGAN OLSON REGARDING US POSTAL SERVICE TENDER; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Using AI to Reassure Clients — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF GENERIC PRESSURES ARE DELAYED IN 2018, IT COULD MAKE IT MORE CHALLENGING FOR CO TO GROW ITS TOP LINE IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Hires Weinstein to Oversee $73 Billion Debt Unit; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 5.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 339.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 44,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 10,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi accumulated 237,350 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated invested 100% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ontario – Canada-based Intact Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 887,945 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 13,786 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 4.51M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Evercore Wealth Limited holds 1.23% or 904,634 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Communications has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 96,000 are owned by Andra Ap. New York-based Tiedemann Lc has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Tru Communication has 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 18,529 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 2.77M shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 38,643 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can Investors Expect From the Coming Rate Cut? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Big Bank Stock Set to Slide – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: Take The Hint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm stock falls as Huawei business stripped from outlook – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,874 shares to 19,511 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 66,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 968,014 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 26,432 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Com stated it has 33,672 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Loudon Invest Management Lc reported 2,327 shares stake. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of accumulated 220,607 shares. Gw Henssler And Ltd holds 1.29% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 246,463 shares. Wade G W & holds 131,487 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited accumulated 251,689 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park Circle owns 900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Asset, Florida-based fund reported 10,320 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eqis Capital stated it has 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Burney Co stated it has 8,772 shares.