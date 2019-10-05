Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Held by Moors & Cabot Inc; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Has Upped by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 199,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.78 million, up from 195,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 736.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 14,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,721 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 19,860 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,111 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,175 shares to 3,395 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,483 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).