Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Held by Edmp Inc; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $513,360

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 6,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,021 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 50,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 497,963 shares traded or 35.15% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holding Group Incorporated accumulated 35,443 shares. 670,193 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. 33,150 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 91,781 shares. 767,923 are held by Nuveen Asset Limited Com. First Hawaiian State Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 20,677 shares. Financial Counselors reported 154,440 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 692,485 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vision Capital Management invested in 0.19% or 12,054 shares. 145,552 were accumulated by Madison Invest. Shufro Rose And Com Ltd Company has invested 1.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 170,085 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 19,279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,966 shares to 13,329 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,083 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Epoch Inv Prtnrs has 22,386 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 13,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% or 90,027 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 47,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 87,992 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited holds 0.22% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 1.31 million shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 4,304 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Arrowstreet Lp reported 46,894 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Management Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 1.26M shares.