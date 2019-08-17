Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Has Boosted by Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc; Tiedemann Wealth Management Holds Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 123.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 478,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 864,676 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30 million, up from 386,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14519.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 145,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 146,191 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,355 shares to 23,673 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 223,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,996 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 147,299 shares. Ranger Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2,105 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.62% or 1.72 million shares. 906,492 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 28 shares. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 34,890 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.2% or 1.20M shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Concourse Limited Company holds 120,810 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Lincoln National holds 20,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,638 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs accumulated 19,731 shares or 0.14% of the stock. West Oak Llc holds 0% or 161 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Lc holds 0.07% or 39,140 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 2,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

