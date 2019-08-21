Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Boosted by Todd Asset Management Llc; Gruss & Co Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $509,600; Share Value Declined

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 10.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 9,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 233,973 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, up from 224,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 9.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 68,150 shares to 44,391 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbs Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) by 24,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,587 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

