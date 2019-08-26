Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Janney Capital Management Lowered Its Citigroup New (C) Position by $660,796 as Stock Rose

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 822,492 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 10,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 173,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, down from 183,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 829,152 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Associates invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 5,475 shares stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 10,609 shares. Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Invests has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trexquant Invest LP owns 56,133 shares. Personal Cap Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Armstrong Shaw Assocs Incorporated Ct has invested 2.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Td Asset Management reported 827,882 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 83,973 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc reported 51,791 shares stake. 6,439 were reported by Park Avenue Secs Limited. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,431 shares. Greenhaven Associates Incorporated holds 12.16 million shares or 13.44% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arbitration Concludes Favourably For TransAlta Regarding the Sundance B and C Power Purchase Arrangements Termination Payment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 97,530 shares to 104,905 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Wsdmtr E/M Hi Div Etf (DEM).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.86 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.