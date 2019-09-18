Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Decreased Stake as Shares Declined; As Codexis (CDXS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $928,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 4.28M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 258,249 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Codexis to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Codexis Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CDXS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Codexis Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Codexis up 13% premarket on Merck deal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Codexis Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CDXS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 105,550 shares to 305,550 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytokinetics by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $481,616 activity. $133,000 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares were bought by NICOLS JOHN J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.51 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc reported 437,828 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 92,276 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 1.06 million shares. Prescott Cap Ltd Com reported 601,978 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 12,205 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc reported 14,679 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 43,952 shares. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 458,949 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 150 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association owns 16,381 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Essex Mgmt Ltd Company reported 153,001 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp accumulated 153,001 shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 10,874 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, TSCO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.