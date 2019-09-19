Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined; Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $8.85 Million as Stock Price Declined

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 11,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,702 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 40,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 4.28 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Never Plans to Acquire Qualcomm Before It Completes Redomiciliation; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 09/03/2018 – TREASURY’S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 72.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 340,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 129,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 469,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 838,350 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34M for 17.16 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.